Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Trading Up 0.8%

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$14.35 and last traded at C$14.34. Approximately 8,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 5,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.22.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.0417 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th.

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

