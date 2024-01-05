Cape ANN Savings Bank Cuts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,764 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,113,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EOG stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $119.82. 1,333,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,160. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.95.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on EOG shares. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.62.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

