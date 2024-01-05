Cape ANN Savings Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $305.09. The firm has a market cap of $161.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.45.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

