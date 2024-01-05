Cape ANN Savings Bank Reduces Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cape ANN Savings Bank reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.31. 642,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $181.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.45. The company has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.