Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.54

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001228 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $19.14 billion and approximately $631.95 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,262.71 or 0.05133763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00081958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00029715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00023106 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014481 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,513,698,485 coins and its circulating supply is 35,376,163,453 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

