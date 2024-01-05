CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 70.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 80.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in CarMax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $118,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMX traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.07. 378,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,706. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.76 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average of $75.10.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

