Casper Price Reaches $0.0506 (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. Casper has a market cap of $590.94 million and approximately $9.31 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Casper has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,283,714,582 coins and its circulating supply is 11,678,944,986 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,281,334,137 with 11,676,681,738 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.0522816 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $16,408,742.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.