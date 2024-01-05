Cerillion (LON:CER) Shares Up 0.3%

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,598 ($20.35) and last traded at GBX 1,575 ($20.06). 11,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 28,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,570 ($19.99).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CER. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($21.33) target price on shares of Cerillion in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Cerillion from GBX 1,400 ($17.83) to GBX 1,500 ($19.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Cerillion alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cerillion

Cerillion Stock Performance

Cerillion Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,414.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,318.88. The firm has a market cap of £464.78 million, a PE ratio of 3,579.55 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

About Cerillion

(Get Free Report)

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end solutions for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a Software-as-a-Service billing for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.