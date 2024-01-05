Chain Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Chain has a market capitalization of $35.65 million and $6.11 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Chain has traded down 20.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chain Profile

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,149,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,053,663,471 tokens. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. Chain’s official message board is blog.onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native cryptocurrency of the Onyx Protocol and ecosystem, used for voting on protocol updates and community initiatives. Onyxcoin, previously Chain, is a web3 blockchain platform that enables organizations to create robust financial services. It allows for scalable and easy-to-use smart contracts, facilitating cooperation and information sharing between networks. XCN is used for voting on protocol improvements and community programs in the Onyxcoin DAO. Onyxcoin was founded by Adam Ludwin.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

