Cheelee (CHEEL) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $293.72 Million

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Cheelee token can now be purchased for $15.18 or 0.00034646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cheelee has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cheelee has a market capitalization of $293.72 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cheelee Token Profile

Cheelee’s launch date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 15.24974718 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $7,021,856.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

