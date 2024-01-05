Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,255,855 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 975,994 shares.The stock last traded at $77.77 and had previously closed at $76.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CHK. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

See Also

