Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.01

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.01 and traded as high as $37.28. Chuy’s shares last traded at $36.13, with a volume of 90,627 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chuy’s from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

The firm has a market cap of $614.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.00.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $113.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 5.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Chuy’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 11.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Chuy’s by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

