Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Boosted by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 321.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CTAS

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $7.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $574.75. 144,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $423.06 and a 1-year high of $607.79. The company has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $555.13 and its 200-day moving average is $517.53.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.