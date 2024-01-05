Citizens National Bank Trust Department Decreases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.72. 1,470,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,642,127. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $112.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average is $80.65.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

