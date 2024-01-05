Citizens National Bank Trust Department Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 121,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,959,000. Fundamentum LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFAV traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $69.05. 721,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

