Citizens National Bank Trust Department Increases Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Corning were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Corning by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,880,000 after acquiring an additional 686,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,284,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $569,243,000 after acquiring an additional 445,852 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,953,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $563,232,000 after purchasing an additional 741,788 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 942,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.