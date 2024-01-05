Citizens National Bank Trust Department Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in PayPal were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $59.80. 8,131,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,178,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

