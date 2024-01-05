Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 400 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Intel were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,161,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,122,340. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $198.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.90, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average is $37.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

