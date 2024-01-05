Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 4,796 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 172.6% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,211,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.13. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

