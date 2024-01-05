Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,829.54

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,829.54 ($36.03) and traded as high as GBX 3,220 ($41.00). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,200 ($40.75), with a volume of 32,116 shares traded.

Clarkson Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,239.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,955.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,835.14.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

