Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,829.54

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,829.54 ($36.03) and traded as high as GBX 3,220 ($41.00). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,200 ($40.75), with a volume of 32,116 shares traded.
Clarkson Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,239.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,955.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,835.14.
Clarkson Company Profile
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clarkson
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Rare chart pattern setting up 3 stocks for upside trade
Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.