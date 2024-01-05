Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 59.50 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.77). 259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 37,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.78).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £277.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 57.78.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of €1.17 ($1.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.67. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4,986.45%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

