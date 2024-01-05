Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Trading Down 4.6%

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $68.07 and last traded at $68.57. 23,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 147,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNS. UBS Group started coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.85.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $45,153.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 42.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 130.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

