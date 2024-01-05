Comparing Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) & Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) and Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -$58.98 million ($0.24) -1.60 Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A N/A -$23.17 million ($0.95) -0.80

Outlook Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evaxion Biotech A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

11.2% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Outlook Therapeutics and Evaxion Biotech A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 5 3 0 2.38 Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 1 1 0 2.50

Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.17, suggesting a potential upside of 988.19%. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 822.27%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than Evaxion Biotech A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics N/A -3,741.39% -121.95% Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A -451.63% -126.22%

Volatility and Risk

Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evaxion Biotech A/S has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Outlook Therapeutics beats Evaxion Biotech A/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte. Ltd.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Iselin, New Jersey.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers. Its programs also include EVX-B1, EVX-B2, and EVX-V1, which are vaccines that are in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of bacterial and viral diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Hørsholm, Denmark.

