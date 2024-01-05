Comparing QuantaSing Group (QSG) & The Competition

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) is one of 80 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare QuantaSing Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for QuantaSing Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get QuantaSing Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantaSing Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 QuantaSing Group Competitors 233 1062 1552 94 2.51

QuantaSing Group currently has a consensus price target of $9.85, suggesting a potential upside of 482.84%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 10.83%. Given QuantaSing Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuantaSing Group is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantaSing Group 1.53% -66.22% 3.86% QuantaSing Group Competitors -6.01% -50.64% 3.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QuantaSing Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares QuantaSing Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QuantaSing Group $424.94 million -$14.97 million -8.05 QuantaSing Group Competitors $511.99 million $4.37 million 5.77

QuantaSing Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than QuantaSing Group. QuantaSing Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of QuantaSing Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QuantaSing Group peers beat QuantaSing Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About QuantaSing Group

(Get Free Report)

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. In addition, the company provides online and literacy course to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for QuantaSing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantaSing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.