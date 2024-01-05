COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Price Down 7.3%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $8.91. Approximately 181,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 472,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The company has a market cap of $550.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

