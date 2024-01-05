Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Conagra Brands's revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Conagra Brands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.07.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

