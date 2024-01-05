Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Shares Down 4.5%

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 1,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.

