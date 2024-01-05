Conflux (CFX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $637.00 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $637.00 million and $38.25 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,895.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.24 or 0.00148633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.17 or 0.00547143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009241 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00045515 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.97 or 0.00357606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.83 or 0.00195540 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,958,378,033 coins and its circulating supply is 3,645,877,433 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,958,078,991.7 with 3,645,578,979.52 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18075983 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $43,459,252.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

