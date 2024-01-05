Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.46. The company had a trading volume of 259,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,176. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.36. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

