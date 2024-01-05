Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Daniel J. Englander Sells 320,000 Shares

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Copart Stock Down 0.2 %

Copart stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.55. 3,037,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,057. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.97.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Argus began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Institutional Trading of Copart

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 101.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

