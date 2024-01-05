Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Daniel J. Englander Sells 320,000 Shares

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Copart Stock Down 0.2 %
Copart stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.55. 3,037,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,057. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.97.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on Copart
Institutional Trading of Copart
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 101.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Copart
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Rare chart pattern setting up 3 stocks for upside trade
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.