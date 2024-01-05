Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $10.18 or 0.00023105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.89 billion and approximately $300.97 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00081806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00029571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007822 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000935 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 381,694,880 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

