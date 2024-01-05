Cronos Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and approximately $18.07 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for $0.0926 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00082620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00030106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00023162 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008063 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

