Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Shares Up 1.1%

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$24.05 and last traded at C$24.05. 1,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.80.

Currency Exchange International Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Currency Exchange International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, gold bullion coins and bars, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Currency Exchange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currency Exchange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.