Curtis M. Stevens Sells 4,880 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 4,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $148,644.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,574.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

NYSE NX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.20. 142,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,008. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $996.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average is $28.35.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.24. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $295.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.80%.

NX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Quanex Building Products from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Quanex Building Products

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,797,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,584,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,647,000 after purchasing an additional 70,348 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,344,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,956,000 after purchasing an additional 162,588 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,250,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after purchasing an additional 31,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,229,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,336,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Articles

