CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Reduced by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.75. 3,435,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,254,298. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $93.25. The company has a market cap of $105.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.12.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

