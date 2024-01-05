Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 0.3% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.29. 2,216,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,288. The stock has a market cap of $170.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $247.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.75.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

