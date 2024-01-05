DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,306 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in DaVita were worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in DaVita by 5,900.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter worth $36,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

DaVita Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE DVA traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.41. The stock had a trading volume of 132,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.62. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $116.97.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.