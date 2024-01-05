Decred Market Capitalization Hits $268.22 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $268.22 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $17.02 or 0.00038833 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00116824 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00022942 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004234 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002222 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 116.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,761,288 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

