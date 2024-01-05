Decred Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $16.93 or 0.00038452 BTC on exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $266.81 million and $1.74 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00117522 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00023167 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004254 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002228 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 98.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,761,725 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

