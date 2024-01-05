DeepOnion Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.80 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $24.80 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0352 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00117522 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00038452 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00023167 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004254 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002228 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 98.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.