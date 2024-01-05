Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.90

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.90 and traded as high as $21.33. Deluxe shares last traded at $20.48, with a volume of 219,922 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Deluxe Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $896.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Deluxe had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.92%.

Institutional Trading of Deluxe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 314.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Deluxe by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Deluxe by 893.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Deluxe by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

