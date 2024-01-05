Dero (DERO) Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week

Dero (DERO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $2.78 or 0.00006306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $39.52 million and $12,807.59 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,135.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00149459 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $240.57 or 0.00545086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00045561 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.30 or 0.00354129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.43 or 0.00191293 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000571 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,199,740 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.