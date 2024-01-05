Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Reaches New 52-Week High at $187.30

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €187.30 ($205.82) and last traded at €186.35 ($204.78), with a volume of 405907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €185.10 ($203.41).

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €173.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €167.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

