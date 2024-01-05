dForce USD Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $29.00 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $29.00 million and $1,321.60 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,389,672 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98584445 USD and is down -4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $885.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

