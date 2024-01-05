dForce USD (USX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,300.02

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $30.28 million and approximately $1,300.02 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.24 or 0.00148633 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00014351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009241 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000474 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000049 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,235,614 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98584445 USD and is down -4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $885.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

