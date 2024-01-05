Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Position Lowered by Schear Investment Advisers LLC

Schear Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 3.3% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FANG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.27. The stock had a trading volume of 604,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,526. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

