DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.77

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 130881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on DCGO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, September 18th. BTIG Research cut their price target on DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet cut DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocGo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $520.54 million, a PE ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 0.90.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DocGo had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $186.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DocGo Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCGO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of DocGo by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,764,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in DocGo by 352.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after buying an additional 1,292,941 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DocGo in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,407,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocGo by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,234,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 976,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,757,000 after acquiring an additional 709,553 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

