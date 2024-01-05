Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.14

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$92.14 and traded as high as C$95.37. Dollarama shares last traded at C$94.80, with a volume of 374,575 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Canada downgraded Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$99.50 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$93.00 price objective on Dollarama and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$101.45.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dollarama

Dollarama Price Performance

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$96.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$92.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollarama

In other Dollarama news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.01, for a total transaction of C$488,377.66. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.