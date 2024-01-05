Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Shares Down 5.6%

Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.85. Approximately 128,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 188,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on Dolly Varden Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Dolly Varden Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$229.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.75.

Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Dolly Varden Silver Company Profile

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

