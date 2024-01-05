Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103.30 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 104.10 ($1.33). Approximately 3,410,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 5,607,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.35 ($1.37).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.04) price target on shares of Dowlais Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.
In other Dowlais Group news, insider Celia Baxter bought 12,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £10,780.88 ($13,728.36). In related news, insider Celia Baxter purchased 12,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £10,780.88 ($13,728.36). Also, insider Philip Harrison bought 9,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £9,928.30 ($12,642.68). 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.
